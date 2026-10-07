Fariz Rzayev: Landmine problem hampers search for missing persons in liberated territories

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The landmine problem in Azerbaijan's liberated territories is hampering the search for missing persons, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev said this at the 4th International Conference within the framework of the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons.

Report quotes him as saying that, more than 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens have gone missing during the two Karabakh wars.

"Following the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, numerous graves containing unidentified human remains were discovered. The landmine problem poses a serious obstacle to the search for missing persons," he said.