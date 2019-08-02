Farid Shafiev: We plan to open a Department of Armenian Studies at the Center for International Relations Analysis

The main objective of the Center for International Relations Analysis in Baku is to convey the truth about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to the international community.

Report informs, Chairman of the Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIRCenter) Farid Shafiyev said at a press conference.

"We intend to conduct various trainings, work more closely with journalists, and we will distribute monthly newsletters via the Internet," - F. Shafiev said.

"Our task is to prepare reports for the relevant government agencies. We have partners abroad, we have already signed a number of agreements. We plan to expand cooperation with them, including think-tanks."

F. Shafiev pointed out that the center, first of all, intends to deal with the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, its comprehensive study - judicial, legal, economic, political. “We will seek to bring the truth about the conflict to the international community”.

According to the Chairman in the near future the Center will launch a website.

“We plan to create Facebook and Twitter profiles. We will try to be efficient and timely answer the questions addressed to us, "F. Shafiev said.

“We intend to open a Department of Armenian studies in our center, in this regard, we have a great need for specialists who know the Armenian language, "he said.