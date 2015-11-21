Event dedicated to 23rd anniversary of establishment of YAP held - PHOTO

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) held a meeting dedicated to 23rd anniversary of establishment of New Azerbaijan Party (YAP).

Report informs, Deputy chairman of New Azerbaijan Party, Ali Ahmadov, reviewed the history of the party.

He noted that idea of YAP's renewal goes beyond Azerbaijan."This idea reveals the philosophy of building a new society".

A.Ahmadov said that Azerbaijan is the leading country in the region: "Azerbaijan's position in the international arena has strengthened significantly. After Azerbaijan gained independence, the country held a number of international events. Azerbaijan's economic development, its modernization strengthened position of country, either in region or in the world. For several years Azerbaijan owns leadership status in the region. I believe that Azerbaijan will never miss this status.