Employees of Justice ministry visited Alley of Honor and Alley of Martyrs - PHOTOS

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the Senior staff of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan visited the grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honor and Alley of Martyrs on the occasion of November 22 - the professional holiday of workers of Justice.

Report informs, Minister of Justice Fikret Mammadov and heads of departments of the ministry commemorated Heydar Aliyev and laid a wreath at his tomb.

They also commemorated outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva and laid flowers at her grave.

Then Minister of Justice Fikret Mammadov and employees of the ministry visited the Alley of Martyrs where commemorated the Martyrs for the Independence and Territorial Integrity of Azerbaijan and laid a wreath at the "Eternal Flame" monument.