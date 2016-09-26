Voting started at two stations of Khatai 3rd constituency No.35 - PHOTO

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ 1091 people have been registered at the voter list of the polling station No.6 of Khatai 3rd constituency No.35, 1150 at the polling station No.4 of the same constituency.

R­eport informs, about 15 people have voted at the polling station during the first half an hour from start of the voting.

Several local observers were registered at the constituency.

Notably, both polling stations locate in the secondary school No.24 at General Mehmandarov Street, 86, Khatai District.