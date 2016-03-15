Eight political parties to submit an annual financial report to CEC - LIST

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ Eight political parties have submitted an annual financial report to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Report informs, the list includes ruling party "Yeni Azerbaijan" (New Azerbaijan Party - NAP), the Party of the Azerbaijani Fighters, Azerbaijani Renaissance Party, Communist Party of Azerbaijan, Party of Justice, United Communist Party of Azerbaijan, Independent Party of Azerbaijan and Popular Front Party of Unified Azerbaijan.

Notably, 55 parties have been registered in the Azerbaijani Justice Ministry. According to the law, political parties must submit to the CEC the annual financial statements together with the audit report no later than April 1 of each year. The Central Election Commission shall inform the Ministry of Justice on the political parties that have not submitted a financial report for the period.