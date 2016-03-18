Duties of Chief executive of Lachin district entrusted to Chairman of NAP regional organization

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Duties of chief executive of the Lachin district entrusted to the Chairman of the regional organization of "Yeni Azerbaijan Party" (New Azerbaijan Party).

Report informs, Chairman of NAP Lachin region Agil Nazarli, who has entrusted duties of chief executive.

Agil Nazarli was presented to the public.

On March 4, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued an order for the release of the head of executive power of Lachin district from the position.