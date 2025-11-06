Dress rehearsal for Victory Day parade in Baku
Domestic policy
- 06 November, 2025
- 11:13
A dress rehearsal for the military parade dedicated to the 5th anniversary of Victory Day has been held in Baku, Report informs.
Personnel and military equipment of the Azerbaijani Army participated in the rehearsal.
Participation in the Victory Day parade has already been confirmed for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
In addition, the parade will be attended by the Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces, General Milan Mojsilovic, and other foreign dignitaries.
Dress rehearsal for Victory Day parade in Baku#Report #ReportAz #ReportNewsAz #Azerbaijan #VictoryDay pic.twitter.com/RadZ3HZ7qS— Report News Agency (@reportaznews) November 6, 2025
