Donald Trump sends message to Ilham Aliyev: I look forward to working with you

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the United States of America, Donald Trump sent a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs, text of the message says:

"Dear Mr President,

I look forward to working with you on the many areas of mutual interest for the American and Azerbaijani people.

Together we can make progress defeating terrorism, creating jobs, and improving Europe’s energy security. Progress on fighting corruption and peacefully solving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will help these efforts.

Best wishes to you and the people of Azerbaijan."