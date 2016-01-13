Director: 'Avromed' company continues medicine sale in previous order and prices

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ ''Avromed' company continues medicine sale in previous order and for previous prices.'

Report was told by Member of the company's Board of Directors, audit director Zamig Islamov.

According to him, even after manat's devaluation, company has not suspended sale and there is no break in company's activity: 'At present, we continue our activity as before, We are operating now and sales are carried out.'

Z.Islamov said that company continues to bring medicines from abroad: 'At present, import processes continue. After devaluation, there is no any restriction in import process. Perhaps, lack of some medicines in drug-stores and restrictions in import to be observed. But it does not mean that 'Avromed' company suspended sales. But we are responsible for our products and we can say that neither restriction nor shortage observed'.

Z.Islamov said that 'Avromed' company sells medicines for prices fixed by the Tariff Council: 'We hadn't increased the prices.'