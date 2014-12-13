Dialogue between government and opposition parties ends

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting between a group of leaders of the opposition parties and the head of the Department of Social and Political Issues of the Presidential Administration (PA) Ali Hasanov at the International Press Center in Baku. Report informs, the chairmen of Civic Solidarity Party (VHP), Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (BAXCP), Azerbaijan Liberal-Democratic Party (ALDP), Classic Popular Front Party (KXCP), Great Order Party (BQP), Great Azerbaijan Party (BAP), Azerbaijan Hope Party (AUP), Freedom Party (AP), Azerbaijan Democratic Party (ADP), Azerbaijan Aydinlar Party (AAP), Azerbaijan Unity Party (AVP) and other parties attend the meeting.

Deputy Head of the Department of Social and Political Issues PA, Tahir Suleymanov and sector head of the department Elman Pashayev attended the meeting.

The representatives of the media took part in the beginning of the meeting, however, the next section was closed to the press.