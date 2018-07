Deadline for political parties to submit 2016 financial report to CEC expires

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ Deadline for political parties to submit 2016 financial report to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has expired.

Report informs, so far, 22 out of 55 registered parties have submitted their reports to the CEC.

The Central Election Commission announced the names of the parties. They are ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), "Azerbaijan Supporters” Party, Azerbaijan Liberal Party, National Revival Movement Party, United Azerbaijan National Unity Party, Azerbaijan Social Welfare Party, Social Democratic Party,"National Unity" Party, Communist Party, Great Establishment Party, Musavat Party, Azerbaijan National Democratic Party, Modern Musavat Party, Azerbaijan Democratic Enlightenment Party, "Mother Land" Party, United Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, Unity Party, Azerbaijan Popular Party, Azerbaijan Liberal Democratic Party, "Unity" Party, Azerbaijan People's Democratic Party and Republican Party.