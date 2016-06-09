​Dates of plenary sessions of Milli Majlis extraordinary meeting revealed

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Dates of plenary sessions during the extraordinary meeting of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) were revealed.

Report informs, the first session is to be held on June 14, the last meeting - on June 24.

The session will be held on June 14, includes discussion of 28 issues.

The session will discuss the approval of the agreements signed by Azerbaijan with several countries, and law drafts on "Agricultural cooperation" and "on Science’ will be put forward for the third reading.

The agenda of the meeting on June 24 has not been determined yet.