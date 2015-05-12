Date of next meeting between government and opposition in Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Date of next meeting between the government and the opposition in Azerbaijan was announced. A leader of Azerbaijan National Independence Party (ANIP), Yusif Baghirzade said in his statement to Report that the meeting with under the leadership of the Assistant to the Azerbaijani President for Social and Political Issues Ali Hasanov, will take place on May 15, at 10:00 a.m. Baku time.

Last meeting between the government and the opposition was held on February 12. The Assistant to the Azerbaijani President for Political and Social Ali Hasanov, Deputy Director of the Department Tahir Suleymanov, Sector Head of the Department Elman Pashayev on behalf of the government, the Chairman of Azerbaijan Popular Party (EPP) Panah Huseyn, the Chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Azerbaijan (SDPA) Araz Alizadeh, the Chairman of Azerbaijan Democratic Party (ADP) Sardar Jalaloglu, the Chairman of Classic Popular Front Party (Classics) Mirmahmud Miralioglu, the Head of Great Establishment Party (GEP) MP Fazil Mustafa, the United Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (the party) Chairman, MP Gudrat Hasanguliyev, the Democratic Reforms Party (DRP) Chairman, MP Asim Mollazade, the Citizen and Development Party (CDP) Chairman Ali Aliyev, the Azerbaijan Party (BAP) Chairman Elshad Musayev, the Chairman of the Umid Party Igbal Aghazade, the Chairman of the Freedom Party Ahmad Oruj, the Azerbaijan National Independence Party ( NIPA) Chairman Yusif Baghirzade, National Revival Movement Party (MDHP) Chairman, MP Faraj Guliyev, First Deputy Chairman of the Unified Communist Party Musa Tukanov and the Chairman of Communist Party of Azerbaijan Rauf Gurbanov attended the meeting.