Date of next meeting between government and opposition in Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ The next meeting between Azerbaijani government and the opposition will be held on February 12. Report was told by the chairman of Azerbaijan Democracy Party (ADP), Sardar Jalaloghlu. He said that Musavat party is also expected to participate in the meeting: "The meeting will be held in a previous format."

S.Jalaloghlu noted that the next meeting will be held on the initiative of the Presidential Administration. The first meeting between the government and the opposition was held on December 13, 2014. The head of the Socio-Political Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Ali Hasanov, Deputy Director of the Department Tahir Suleymanov, the head of Sector of the Department Elman Pashayev represented the government in the meeting.

The chairmen of Azerbaijan Democratic Party (ADP) Sardar Jalaloghlu, Azerbaijan Liberal-Democratic Party (ALDP) Fuad Aliyev, Classic Popular Front Party (KXCP) Mirmahmud Miralioghlu, Great Establishment Party (GEP) MP Fazil Mustafa, Deputy Chairman of WAPFP Zohrab Abdullayev, Democratic Reforms Party MP Asim Mollazade, Citizen and Development Party Ali Aliyev, Great Azerbaijan Party Elshad Musayev, Hope Party MP Igbal Aghazade, Unity Party Tahir Karimov, Freedom Party Ahmed Oruj, Azerbaijan National Independence Party Yusif Baghirzade, Civil Solidarity Party MP Sabir Rustamkhanli and National Revival Movement Party MP Faraj Guliyev and others attended the meeting.