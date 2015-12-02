Damage to life, health and property of religious extremists will be allowed during special operations against them

A person participated in fight against religious extremism is not responsible for damage incurred during special operation carried out against religious extremism

Baku. 2 December.REPORT.AZ/ 'Events in the world and in Azerbaijan requires special approach towards issues regarding religious extremism. Movements formed in the country under different names should be prevented in time.'

Report informs, Siyavush Novruzov, Chairman of Milli Majlis Public Associations and Religious Organizations Committee said during discussion of newly prepared draft law 'On fight against religious extremism'.

Dominant views of society should not be neglected, S.Novruzov said.

People and ruling party are together today, he emphasized.

'On fight against religious extremism' draft law prepared together by Legal Policy and State Building Committee and Religious Organizations and Public Associations Committee of Milli Majlis.

Persons participating in religious extremist activity bear responsibility in the order considered by Criminal, Administrative Offences and Civil Codes, draft law declares. Registration of legal person, engaged in religious extremist activity is annulled and their activity is banned.

In accordance with draft, damage to life, health or property of religious extremists is allowed during special operation against religious extremism in the order considered by the legislation of Azerbaijan. Person participating in fight against religious extremism is not responsible for damage incurred during special operation carried out against religious extremism.

After discussion, the draft recommended to plenary session of Milli Majlis to be held on December 4.