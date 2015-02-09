Term of giving targeted state social assistance in Azerbaijan increased twice

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ It is proposed to make changes to the law "On Targeted State Social Assistance" in Azerbaijan. Report informs, the project on it was submitted to Milli Mejlis with the signature of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

It is proposed on the project to appoint the social assistance for a period of 2 year from the first day of a month applied for.

Currently, the social assistance is appointed for a period of 1 year from the first day of a month applied for.