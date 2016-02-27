Court chairman writes resignation letter in Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Acting Chairman of Baku Administrative Economic Court No.1 Museyib Huseynov has written a letter of resignation.

Report informs, the application has been addressed to the Chairman of Judicial-Legal Council Fikrat Mammadov.

Fikrat Mammadov has received the application.

In the application, M.Huseynov asked changing his workplace due to health.

Next week issue on changing his post and appointment as a judge of Baku Court of Appeal will be discussed in Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament).

Notably, M.Huseynov worked in the post of Chairman of Baku Administrative Economic Court No.1 from January 1, 2011 until January 1, 2016. He is Acting Chairman of that court from January 1.