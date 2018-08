© Report

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Correctional labor will not be imposed against the 1st group disabled persons and military personnel.

Report informs, new paragraph is added to Article 49 of the Criminal Code (correctional labor) of Azerbaijan.

Under Article 49.4 correctional labor not imposed against 1st group disabled persons and military personnel.

The draft amendment to the Criminal Code has been submitted to the Milli Majlis.