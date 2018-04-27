Coordination Committee on Information Security created in Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on "Establishment of the Coordination Committee on Information Security".

Report informs, Chairman of the Commission is Lieutenant-General Mursal Valiyev, Deputy Chief of the Special State Protection Service of Azerbaijan and Head of State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection Agency.

Members of the Commission are Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Deputy Defense Minister, Deputy Chief of State Security Service, Deputy Chief of Foreign Intelligence Service, Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Secretariat of the Commission was established to organize its current activity.