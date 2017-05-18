Controversial issues over draft law "On cable network broadcasting" clarified

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of the Culture Committee of Milli Majlis has today clarified contentious issues on the draft law "On Cable Network Broadcasting" were clarified.

Report informs, committee chairman Rafael Huseynov noted that some cable television broadcasters made comments on Art. 13.4 of the draft law"On Cable Network Broadcasting".

The head of the committee clarified this issue: "This article states that the foreign broadcaster must have permission for broadcasting program package in Azerbaijan must obtain permission from the structure of relevant executive authority. Broadcasters of cable television declare that it is impossible to remove advertising, there are no technical possibilities for it. This article cannot be amended because it reveals the essence of the law. This will prevent the display of commercials that are contrary to our national customs and traditions and help to revive the advertising market in Azerbaijan."

He noted that in connection with the bill, consultations were held with Azerbaijani President's Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov: "I believe that with the exception of some technical issues, draft is well prepared”.

The bill was recommended for consideration at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.