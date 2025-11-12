Constitutional Court chair: Human rights' protection of paramount importance in rule-of-law state

In a rule-of-law state, the existence of effective mechanisms for ensuring human rights and freedoms is of fundamental importance, Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan, Farhad Abdullayev, said in his article.

According to Report, he emphasized that these rights are inalienable, inviolable, and non-transferable.

"The most extensive chapter of the Constitution, dedicated to human and civil rights and freedoms, contains the main guarantees for their realization, as well as the limits of permissible restrictions on certain rights in accordance with the law," the head of the Constitutional Court stated.