Chairman of State Agency: Success of asankadr.az website concerns some people

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Success of asankadr.az website concerns some people not only abroad, but also inside. Some are concerned about employment of our youth. Of course, websites are regularly hacked. But none of them has stopped operation as a result of attacks, because they are strongly defended.'

Report was told by Inam Karimov, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan commenting on information, spread regarding attacks to asankadr.az website of 'ASAN Service' by Armenian hackers and intercepting of e-mail addresses of applicants.

He noted 'ASAN service' volunteer activities are widespread in Azerbaijan: 'asankadr.az website, which facilitates employment of volunteers and supports youth, has been established by their initiatives and continues its operation in normal order'.