Central Election Commission receives APFP's annual financial report

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has received the financial report of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP) on 2018.

Report informs that the report was submitted on behalf of Ali Karimli, the chairman of the Popular Front Party.

The report submitted by the party was posted on the CEC website.

Notably, in 2015 Ministry of Justice returned the documents on the results of the congress of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party headed by Ali Karimli. According to the Ministry, Razi Nurullayev also submitted a document entitled APFP "Trust Convention” to the Ministry of Justice . Therefore, the parties were proposed to appeal to the court for the settlement of the disputable issue. The issue is pending solution.