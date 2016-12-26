CEC will receive annual financial reports of political parties from next week

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ From next week - January 2017 the Central Election Commission (CEC), will begin adoption of the financial statements of political parties for the year 2016.

Report informs, in accordance with legislation, political parties should submit annual financial statements to the CEC together with auditor opinion not later than April 1 each year.

Central Election Commission should inform Ministry of Justice on political parties, not submitting annual financial reports together with auditor opinion during this period..

Notably, 55 political parties have been registered at Azerbaijani Justice Ministry. Only 51 of them submitted annual financial report on 2015 to the CEC. The other 4 parties - Azerbaijan Revival and Progress Party, Azerbaijan National Movement Party, Azerbaijan Patriots Party, Alliance Party for the sake of Azerbaijan have not submitted reports. No punitive measure taken on them.