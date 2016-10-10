Tomorrow CEC will announce final results of Constitutional referendum

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Final results of the referendum, held on September 26 to make amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, will be announced tomorrow, October 11.

Report informs, tomorrow the Central Election Commission (CEC) will summarize the referendum overview and release a final statement.

According to the Calendar Plan of main actions and measures for preparation and conduction of the popular voting (referendum) on September 26, 2016 to make amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the procedure must be completed no later than 25 days from voting day.

Notably, the Referendum Act put in popular vote consisted of 29 questions.

3 671 797 of 5 267 111 voters, totally, 69.7% took part in the referendum.