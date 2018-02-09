CEC receives documents for registration of Ilham Aliyev's nomination

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ The documents required for registration of the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), to the Presidency of the Republic of Azerbaijan were compiled in accordance with requirements of the Election Code of Azerbaijan and submitted to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Report informs referring to the YAP press service.

Notably, the 6th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party was held on February 8. The Congress adopted a unanimous decision on nomination of the current President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the post of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan at the extraordinary presidential elections on April 11.