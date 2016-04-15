 Top
    Close photo mode

    CEC's new composition will hold a meeting

    Notably, current chairman of the CEC is Mazahir Panahov

    Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) will hold a meeting of the new composition.

    Report informs, in the meeting, CEC chairman, deputy chairman and secretaries will be elected.

    Notably, today Milli Majlis has approved new composition of the CEC. The new composition consists of Fuad Javadov, Shaitdin Aliyev, Ramiz Ibrahimov, Valida Kazimova, Huseyn Pashayev,Mazahir Panahov, Ilham Mammadov, Natig Mammadov, Arifa Mukhtarova, Nizami Nadirov, Gabil Orujov, Azar Taghiyev, Bakhsheyis Asgarov, Etibar Guliyev, Mikayil Rahimov, Tofig Hasanov, Almas Gahramanli and Ilkin Shahbazov.

    Notably, current chairman of the CEC is Mazahir Panahov. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi