CEC Chairman presents MP cards to new deputies

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) attends Milli Majlis (MM) plenary session.

Report informs, CEC Chairman spoke at the session. He emphasized transparent holding of parliamentary elections on November 1: 'Legislative acts and other document were checked by European experts. Therefore, there cannot be any problem. This is a main issue for holding democratic, fair and transparent elections. Interest of Azerbaijani community in parliamentary elections was more than expected.'

Mazahir Panahov congratulated all MPs after his speech and presented MP cards to them.