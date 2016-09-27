CEC Chairman commented on videos regarding throw of pile of papers into ballot box

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov has commented on the videos regarding throw of a pile of papers into ballot box and voting more than once in some polling stations during the referendum on September 26 to make amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the CEC Chairman said that they have watched the videos and relevant measures will be conducted.

He said that if any violation is revealed, the results of that station will be canceled: "We need to be responsible. Chairmen of separate constituencies and stations should be responsible as the country's leadership. Such cases cannot cast a shadow on the voting process. We wish such situations haven't happened. We have organized the vote process in accordance with the international standards."