CEC Chairman: All measures taken for transparent holding of elections

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ “All measures have been taken for transparent holding of elections”.

Report informs, Chairman of Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at today's press conference.

He mentioned that all conditions had been created for monitoring of voting process by observers.

CEC Chairman mentioned that security should be ensured on the voting day, and the police authorities are responsible for this task: “The Central Election Commission has conducted a seminar-consultation involving police agencies, and the measures to be taken on the voting day were discussed at themeeting. I think that no unpleasant incident will occur tomorrow”.