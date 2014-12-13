Baku City Main Police Office warns organizers about Musavat party's rally

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ The deputies of Musavat Party's head Elman Fattah, Sakhavat Soltanli went to Baku City Main Police Office due to the call.

Report was told by deputy head of the party Elman Fattah.

E.Fattah stated, they met with the Deputy Chief of BCMPO Sahlab Baghirov and Deputy Prosecutor of Baku Fazil Hasanaliyev.

S. Baghirov warned the organizers about the Musavat Party's rally to be held at the stadium of Sport and Health Complex in Yasamal district (former "Mahsul" stadium) on December 14, at 15:00 p.m.

The organizers were stated it will not be allowed to sound different slogans from ones noted in the appeal to Baku City Executive Power or to take steps that can disrupt the order.

E.Fattah noted that everything will be as agreed.