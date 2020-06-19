​Baku to sterilize streets amid COVID-19

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/7b29d1fca32f33ca39cca0f09ff4e8ee/af07dad0-9d11-4864-aaf3-4c7578868a99_292.jpg

The main streets, avenues, and highways in the center and settlements of Baku will be disinfected with chemicals on June 21.

The disinfection work will start in the morning, Report says.

Considering the increasing number of COVID-cases in the country, the government announced that it would impose a strict quarantine regime in Baku, Sumgayit, Absheron, Ganja, Yevlakh, Jalilabad, Lankaran and Masalli cities from 00:00 on June 21 to 06:00 on July 5. People will be able to leave their places of residence only upon permission by sending a text message.

So far, Azerbaijan has reported 11,329 coronavirus cases and 139 related deaths. A total of 6,192 patients have recovered from the disease in the country.