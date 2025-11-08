Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Baku residents celebrating fifth anniversary of Victory Day

    Domestic policy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 12:20
    Baku residents celebrating fifth anniversary of Victory Day

    People across various streets and squares of Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, are celebrating Victory Day with great enthusiasm.

    According to Report, city residents are taking to the streets with Azerbaijani flags, honoring the memory of the martyrs and proudly recalling the heroism of the national army.

    Music fills the central avenues as people march with flags and placards in Victory Day processions.

    Photo
    Photo
