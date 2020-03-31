Baku Metro suspends operation

From 22:00 (GMT+4) on March 31, the movement of trains in Baku Metro will be suspended till April 20, 2020, Report informs, referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

All the necessary measures are taken to prevent the widespread of coronavirus in Azerbaijan.

Despite these measures, the infection is rapidly spreading throughout the country.

Currently, the metro as an enclosed space creates the conditions for the spread of the virus due to the lack of natural ventilation and despite carrying out appropriate disinfection and other preventive measures in public transport.

Non-observance of the distance and the requirements of the quarantine regime also observed by passengers.

Express and ordinary buses in Baku will transport passengers.

Intervals between buses will be regulated depending on the passenger flow.