Baku hosts regional conference on cyber crime

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku has hosted a regional conference on cybercrime, organized by the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP), Council of Europe and Anti-Corruption General Directorate with the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, speaking at the event, Chief of the Anti-Corruption General Directorate Kamran Aliyev, opened of the conference.

He said that cybercrime is one of the most dangerous crimes: "Prosecutors are in the forefront to fight against these crimes. About 70, including 46 foreign guests take part in the event. The Azerbaijani government is fighting against all forms of crime. The crimes committed by using modern information technologies are more dangerous. Azerbaijan continues international cooperation against this kind of crime".

Then Secretary of the Commission on Combating Corruption Kamal Jafarov, IAP Secretary General, Chair of the IAP's Global Prosecutors E-Crime Network (GPEN) Han Moraal, Head of the Head of Political, Economics and Press & Information Section of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Denis Danilds and Head of the Baku Office of the Council of Europe Zoltan Hernyes made speeches.

The conference will last until October 11.