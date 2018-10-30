Baku hosts 21st meeting of Board of Directors of the Asian Ombudsmen Association

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku is hosting the 21st meeting of the Board of Directors of the Association of Asian Ombudsmen (AOA).

Report informs that ombudsmen of foreign countries which are the members of AOA, as well as representatives of state bodies and mass media participate in the event.

Prior to the event, the participants visited the grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the Alley of Martyrs.

At the opening ceremony, Ombudsman Elmira Suleymanova spoke about the activities carried out by Azerbaijan in the field of human rights protection and gave information about the purpose of the event. She noted that human rights are one of the priority issues in the policy of the Azerbaijani state: "A lot of significant documents in the field of human rights have been adopted in the country. The Ombudsman carries all the necessary work to prevent the violation of all human rights of the Azerbaijani citizens and, in general, the protection of human rights."

Later, the final report on the last year’s activity of the Council was heard and activity directions for the next years were discussed.

Interactive discussions are planned at the second session.