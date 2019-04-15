Baku hosting 36th International Drug Enforcement Conference

© Report/Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/46f5791065c2a18bde3f80093ae78bb6/e66d4e85-c9b0-495f-926c-0c4f4debccbc_292.jpg

According to Report, the initiative to hold the international conference in Azerbaijan comes from the US Justice Department Drug Enforcement Administration.

By a decree of November 15, 2018, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev created an organizational committee over conduction of the 36th International Drug Enforcement Conference in Baku in 2019.

Notably, the international conference was held in Brazil, Argentine, Mexico and Dominican Republic three times, Panama, Chile, the United States, Columbia, Bolivia and Peru two times, Guatemala, Ecuador, Bahama Islands, Costa Rica, Canada, Spain, Turkey, Indonesia, Russia, Italy and Netherlands one time.

The Baku conference will focus on drug enforcement and send new messages to the world from the capital of Azerbaijan.