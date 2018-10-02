 Top
    Baku City Executive Power establishes commission on inventory works

    Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Baku City Executive Power has established a commission on inventory works.

    Report informs that Eldar Azizov, the head of the Baku City Executive Committee, signed a decree in this regard.

    The inspections will be carried out fully and comprehensively in all structures of the Executive Power, including the Baku Elevator -Repairing Association.

    "Inventory works are considered a regular process periodically held in all departments and organizations," Report informs citing the Baku City Executive Power.

