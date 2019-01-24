Baku City Executive Power does not sanction opposition protest on January 26

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Baku City Executive Power (REC) has responded to the opposition's appeal regarding the protest.

Rovshan Ahmadli, a member of the Coordination Center of the National Council, told Report that the appeal was considered and the opposition was not allowed to hold a protest on January 26, at 15:00, at the Stadium of Sport and Recreation Complex in Yasamal District.

"A letter of response presented to us states that the public order was violated after the protest held on January 19. It was noted that a number of law offenses were also recorded on January 20. Based on this, holding a protest was considered inexpedient. The National Council will discuss the letter of the Executive Power and make a decision," Ahmadli said.

Notably, the last protest was held on January 19.