Bahar Muradova: Our task - to go on right way and to show resistance till end

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Currently, our MPs are sending fair questions to the international organizations. I think that instead of asking rhetorical questions, we need to deal with the internal affairs of our country.Because they will not be able to answer them ".Report informs this was stated by the Deputy Speaker of the Milli Mejlis (MM) Bahar Muradova at today's meeting of the MM.

"Our task - to go on right way and to demonstrate resistance till end. M.Shults recently made several statements. My attention was attracted by the fact that each regretfully states that there is no supporter of freedom in Azerbaijan.

I want to ask them a question: who is your supporter - people like Leyla Yunus or Azerbaijan in general? We see as a partner not M.Shults but the European Union. I want to say to them - leave a biased attitude towards Azerbaijan. In response to their manipulation in connection with the arrest of some people I would like to say that it must respond to the appropriate structures and law enforcement agencies. Azerbaijan always adheres to the law. Someone's interests should not distract us from our position ", - B. Muradova said.

In response to the statements of B. Muradova Speaker O. Asadov said, there is no prestige or independence in organizations that are considered prestigious."We need to develop multinational relations. As for international organizations, we should not rely on them. We will frequently have pressures that used every opportunity against us.Those who don't stand for the national idea, are traitors of national interests".