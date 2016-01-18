Azerbaijani President inked order on increasing wages of teachers

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Wages of education workers increased in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a relevant order.

In accordance with the order, monthly official (tariff) wages, defined under United Tariff Schedule, of employees, working at state-funded educational institutions (excluding higher educational institutions) increased on average 10% from February 1, 2016.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to resolve issues arising from the order.