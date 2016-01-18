 Top
    Azerbaijani President inked order on increasing wages of teachers

    Monthly official wages of employees, working at state-funded educational institutions increased on average 10 % from February 1

    Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Wages of education workers increased in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a relevant order.

    In accordance with the order, monthly official (tariff) wages, defined under United Tariff Schedule, of employees, working at state-funded educational institutions (excluding higher educational institutions) increased on average 10% from February 1, 2016.

    The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to resolve issues arising from the order. 

