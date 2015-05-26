Azerbaijani President attends opening of "Dalga Beach-Aqua Park" family recreation center

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 26, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of "Dalga Beach- Aqua Park" family recreation center, Report informs. One more modern recreation center was opened in Baku. "Dalga Beach- Aqua Park" established in Mardakan settlement of Khazar district in the capital, will distinguish for its variety of service and charming structure.

The President was informed about the conditions created in the family recreation park. It was noted that a total area of the recreation center is 68 thousand square meters.

The president and his wife also visited "Seamark" restaurant built in the sea.

The beach zone covering an area of 26 thousand square meters was established in the center.

Having clean air and magnificent views of the sea, "Dalga Beach-Aqua Park" family recreation center will become a favorite entertainment and relaxing place for local and foreign tourists. Opening of the family recreation center installed with modern infrastructure, is of great importance in terms of increasing the tourism potential of Baku and organizing of visitors' rests more interestingly. It will also enrich impressions of tourists who will arrive in the capital due to "Baku 2015" the first European Games.