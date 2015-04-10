Azerbaijani Premier Artur Rasi-zadeh signs a decree

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zadeh signed a decree on making changes to "The rules of handling goods placed under international and domestic transit customs procedures", Report informs.

According to the decree, the first sentence of paragraph 13.2 of the document was removed.

Before the changes to the rules, transporting of goods was accompanied by the customs (accompanying of goods, vehicles and documents by customs officials) when the carrier and their vehicles didn't meet the requirements of the Customs Code.