Azerbaijani Parliament to elect new ombudsman today

The issue of electing the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be discussed at today's plenary session.

Report informs that three candidates have been nominated for the position of ombudsman.

The candidates are Deputy Chairman of the Baku Court of Appeal, Kamala Abiyeva, Head of the Department of Human Rights and Public Relations of the Supreme Court, Kamala Aliyeva, and the Deputy head of the apparatus of the Constitutional Court Sabina Aliyeva.