Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani opposition leaders attended the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games Baku-2015 . Report informs, the leader of Classic Popular Front Party Mirmahmud Miralioglu, chairman of the Freedom Party Ahmad Oruj, head of Great Azerbaijan Party (GAP) Elshad Musayev, Azerbaijan People's Party (APP) Panah Huseyn and the chairmen of other parties, observed the ceremony at the Baku Olympic Stadium.