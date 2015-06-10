​Azerbaijani MPs to use public transport during Baku 2015 Games - SURVEY

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ MPs joined the action "No car for 20 days" carried out by the Baku City State Traffic Police Department in connection with the Games.

MP Zahid Oruj told Report, he won't drive a car until the Games end: "I think this is a very good initiative. Parliament members will follow this principle since June 12.

The majority of the MPs will have to go to different competition places by the public transport - buses. It will allow to reduce the use of personal and service vehicle during the competitions. I personally am ready to give up driving car for a while."