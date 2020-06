© Report https://report.az/storage/news/30a52916902606334df4726a040f5b2d/81f7dbdb-a023-444f-ad0e-75324bd99ff7_292.jpg

“Weekend restrictions are planned to be imposed on June 13, 14 and 15 too,” Prime Minister Ali Asadov said on June 4.

According to him, after easing special quarantine rules, the population broke the requirements more: “Therefore, the number of virus-infected people increased sharply. So we cannot let the situation go with the flow and decided to tighten the measures. If the coronavirus cases increase in other cities, they will face isolation measures too.”