 Top

Azerbaijan to have two nonworking days due to holidays in May

Azerbaijan to have two nonworking days due to holidays in May
​There will be 2 non-working days in May.

Azerbaijan will have two non-working days in May. Report informs that Azerbaijan will mark Victory Day on May 9 (Thursday) and Republic Day on May 28 (Tuesday). 

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi