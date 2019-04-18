Azerbaijan to have two nonworking days due to holidays in May

​There will be 2 non-working days in May.

18 April, 2019 15:28

Azerbaijan will have two non-working days in May. Report informs that Azerbaijan will mark Victory Day on May 9 (Thursday) and Republic Day on May 28 (Tuesday).