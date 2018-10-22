Azerbaijan to have three consecutive nonworking days in November

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ November 9 - the Day of the National Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be nonworking.

Report informs that it coincides with Friday.

Under Article 105 of the Labor Code and the Cabinet of Ministers' Decree "On Novruz, Ramadan, Gurban Holidays in 2018" November 9 is a nonworking day. Since November 10 is Saturday, and 11 is Sunday, there will be a three nonworking days in the country.

Though November 12 is celebrated as the Day of Constitution and November 17 as the National Revival Day, people work on these days.